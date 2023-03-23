The Midlothian and East Lothian business awards have been switched to another venue as The Brunton is closed to public access due to a structural issue with the roof.

The awards will now be in the Eskmills Venue, Stuart House, Eskmills Park, Station Road, Musselburgh EH21 7PQ on Wednesday, March 29 and the event will start at 4.30pm with a drinks reception, networking and business exhibition.

Dinner and the awards ceremony will start from 6.30pm and the event will close by 9.30pm.

Dita Macfarlane, chamber manager, said: “Although the venue has changed, you can rest assured that this will not affect the quality of our business awards event and we hope you and your guests will have a fabulous night and enjoy the celebration.”

PICTURE: Library picture of Eskmills supplied by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber

