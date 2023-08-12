Popular Bowden Springs Fishery near Linlithgow will be closed on Monday, August 14 until it re-opens on Monday, August 21, owner Jim Gargaro has confirmed.

Meanwhile, Drumtassie Coarse Fisherey near Blackridge has re-opened after being closed since June 23 because of a burst water pipe.

Anglers should note that the two coarse fishing ponds near the shop are open from 8am to 8pm but the specialist carp pond remains closed until further notice.

Anglers enjoyed good sport on Friday, the re-opening day, with plenty of small roach and perch tempted but carp proved elusive. Some fine specimens were caught, particularly around tea-time.

Day ticket prices are £10 for one rod with an extra rod £5. Children are £7 with an extra rod costing £5.

Eliburn Coarse Fishery at Livingston is fishing pretty well and anglers can buy day tickets for £7 here. Alastair Wicksted, one of the bailiffs, said lots of roach were being netted on float fished maggot.

Tench up to 6lb are falling to sweet corn and maggots and a few day ticket holders were smiles better after catching their first carp and Wicksted added: “That is great to see and we’ve also had a few youngsters learning to fish which is fantastic for the sport.”

