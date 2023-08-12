Style and elegance were on show at Musselburgh Racecourse’s annual Stobo Castle Ladies Day.

More than 7,000 guests flocked to the event to mark the tenth and final year of Stobo Castle’s sponsorship of the prestigious Musselburgh Raceday.

The event, which has become a highlight in the racing and social calendar, saw a bumper number of attendees from across the country gather to enjoy a thrilling day of horse racing, entertainment, and exceptional hospitality.

After six exhilarating flat races, JLS superstar Capital Radio and The Voice Presenter Marvin Humes carried on the atmosphere at the official After Racing Party.

The Powder Design UK Style Awards competition– judged by leading Scottish stylists and influencers including BBC Traitors winner, Meryl Williams.

The top awards on the day for the most stylish attendees went to Hannah Smith who was crowned Powder Design UK Style Awards winner and Best Hat Competition, Sponsored by Sally-Ann Provan Millinery, was awarded to Rosie Cooper.

Tafsir, ridden by Paul Mulrennan, lifted the Stobo Castle Ladies Day Gold Cup in front of the sun-kissed sold-out crowd.

Aisling Johnston, commercial manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We were delighted to welcome thousands of spectators to enjoy Ladies Day. It’s always a fantastic day of style and fun- this year didn’t disappoint.”

Looking ahead, Musselburgh Racecourse is committed to continuing the tradition of excellence and providing unparalleled experiences for racing enthusiasts and the local community. Plans are already underway to ensure that future editions of Musselburgh’s Ladies Day are just as remarkable, if not more so.

Tickets for Ladies Day 2024 are now on sale at a special early bird price

Hannah Smith from Dalkeith wins the Style award. Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse on Friday 11th August 2023 Picture: Alan Rennie

Laura Grant and Corrine PottsLadies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse on Friday 11th August 2023Picture: Alan Rennie

Catherine Grace Kelly and Roberta BoyerLadies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse on Friday 11th August 2023Picture: Alan Rennie

