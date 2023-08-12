Her Green Hell:

**** Stars

PHYSICAL Theatre is easier said than done. Sophie Kean produces an outstanding performance inhabiting the stage and the story and immersing the audience in a story of survival.

TheatreGoose’s debut show, Her Green Hell, follows the incredible double survival story of Juliane Koepcke.

After surviving a fall of 10,000ft from an exploding plane, Juliane, the daughter of two Amazon zoologists, must endure 11 days alone in the Peruvian rainforest as she fights for her life.

In a tight space, with three flight seats as the set, Sophie and director Emma Howlett keep you enthralled as you follow her battle for survival.

You never take your eyes off her. Well maybe for a moment as descriptions of animals she confronts on land and in water are described on the screen above.

It is also an excellent script that follows a non linear path but that allows us to fully be immersed in the experience.

We know that this is one of those theatre groups that have crowdfunded to get here. Good luck to you.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/her-green-hell

Like this: Like Loading...