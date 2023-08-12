Yolk’s on You! Duck & Waffle Edinburgh, the restaurant and bar at St James Quarter, is thrilled to announce a series of Fringe events featuring an all-star line up of comedic acts served alongside a delicious chef-curated 2-course dinner.

On Sunday 13, 20 and 27 August Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will host ‘Yolk’s on You’ in celebration of Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. The restaurant brand’s first “dinner and a show,” curated in conjunction with Blonde Ambition Productions, will give guests with a cracking good time, lots of laughter from famous festival faces, and tasty food and cocktails.

Paul Zenon, Mark Nelson, Charlie Caper, Mary Bourke, Susie McCabe and Markus Birdman are just a few of the renowned fringe performers who are scheduled to perform at the city’s hottest dining spot this August. Each Sunday night event at St James Quarter in Edinburgh will feature a different line-up, with no act performing twice.

Alex Winter, General Manager of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh said: “It’s an honour to participate in the Fringe, Edinburgh’s internationally renowned festival. Talent, creativity and fun are the foundation of the Duck & Waffle experience and so this collaboration comes naturally. My whole team is excited to welcome locals and city visitors to our inaugural show.”

Prior to the show, guests will be served a two-course set menu and a welcome drink, featuring favourites like the Steamed Scottish Mussels served with crispy fries; or the flavourful Angus Beef Tartare with a Marmite cured egg yolk and all the fixings. For the main course, guests can choose from the iconic Duck & Waffle with crispy leg confit, a fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup or the vegetarian-friendly Cacio e Pepe Tagliatelle; locally-sourced Roasted Fillet of Halibut and more.

Tickets to ‘Yolk’s on You’ are priced at £40 per person and include the show, a welcome fizz, and a 2-course dinner. Bar Tickets priced at £20 per person include the show and a welcome fizz. Tickets can be purchased in advance directly from the Edinburgh Fringe website or at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh. The event takes place at 21:00pm on August 13th, 20th, and 27th, with dinner being served from 9.00pm to 10.15pm and the event comedy show from 10.30pm to 11.30pm.

Visit Edinburgh Fringe website here for tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/yolk-s-on-you

Visit Duck & Waffle Edinburgh here for tickets: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/yolks-on-you/

