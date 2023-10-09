Photo courtesy of GB Ultras

OVER 300 runners completed the gruelling Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra Marathon on Saturday.

As you may have noticed, the weather conditions were horrendous and so it is testament to all those who completed the 56 mile race.

The first athlete home was Jarleth McKanna from Tyne Bridge Harriers who competed the course in 6 hrs, 49 mins and 12 secs.

The first woman home was Emily Mills of the UTS Run Club, who came home in 8 hrs and 27 mins.

It was testament to the durability of the athletes that they were able to finish whilst close to 80 runners did not finish.

The Reporter spoke to one athlete who had travelled up from Essex, where she had been enjoying an October heatwave!

Laura Prime of Harlow Running Club finished in a time of 12 hrs and 4 mins.

Laura said: “This was a baptism of fire! I started wet and then I got cold.

“Without my support crew Amanda, I would never have finished.

“Not finishing was never an option but that was so tough.

“I would like to thank the organisers for a brilliant event”.

