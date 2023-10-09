It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good and so it proved when Oskar Smykiel, owner of the Elite Warriors martial arts gym in Restalrig, suffered a leg injury which prevented him competing in Thai Boxing with its requirement to land blows by kicking.

Undeterred by the potential setback Polish-born Oskar turned to boxing and despite limited experience enjoyed gold medal success at Scottish Championship level.

That was back in 2017 and now Oskar is looking to use that knowledge in building up his business including by attempting to school a group of 20 Edinburgh University students in just eight weeks so as to be able to compete in a mixed martial arts competition next month.

Oskar said: “We do classes both for beginners and advanced athletes in Muay Thai, kick boxing, wrestling and Brazilian ju jitsu including women and kids.

“The idea is to strike a balance between training those who want to develop skills to competition level and those who simply want to get fitter.

“Martial Arts produces favourable outcomes for the body including benefits like weight management or loss, achieving a well defined physique enhancing strength and resilience and providing cardiovascular protection.

“Getting the students ready for competition is a special challenge which I am enjoying.”

The Elite Warriors gym opening a year ago and Oskar is looking for help to take it to the next level.

Launching a sponsorship appeal Oskar said: “Our club is home to a community of dedicated fighters, passionate instructors and aspiring martial artists who are determined to reach the pinnacle of their abilities.

“By becoming a sponsor you will enjoy benefits like brand exposure, exclusive access to events (and) the satisfaction of supporting a thriving martial arts community.

Call the club on 07399 250079 to find out more.

Like this: Like Loading...