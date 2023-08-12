The Abrupt Son

Four stars

IT may sound like damning with faint praise but this is a performance that had bags of it.

When Cynthia’s husband dies during her pregnancy, she’s expected to mourn. Instead, she’s jubilant. He can never hurt her again. But what if the baby turns out just like him?

The two actors produced an excellent performance that gets to the heart of difficult subject and worked really well together.

They kept the audience engaged and enthralled in two stand out performances.

This was one of the shows in which you would like to see future performances.

