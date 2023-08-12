Alone

Four Stars

IT takes a remarkable talent in a play when the dialogue and interplay is so natural that you forget they are acting.

That is just one of the qualities of the multi award winning New Zealand drama.

It starts to the strain of Bowie’s Starman (we guess Space Oddity would have been too obvious) but this reviewer was brought back to Silent Runnings,

The key theme is of science and faith. Of sacrifice and love,

The two actresses build up such a strong bond, greatly helped by a great script.

A stark set comprised of the ships decks and a growing sense of foreboding pervaded the stage.

This is a play that you really should go and see because of its depth and because you may learn a little bit about yourself.

Other critics have referred to being invested and they are right. And with climate change being of major concern, we all need to reflect on the themes of Alone.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on#q=%22Alone%22

