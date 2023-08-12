Five Stars

5 Mistakes That Changed History

Hey, what’s not to like. Saturday morning in a crate in the grounds of Edinburgh University with Five mistakes that changed history.

This really was educational, entertaining and informative.

It is all down to the content and all down to Paul’s genuine interest and love of history. These are just five interesting extracts from Cleopatra to the Titanic.

Paul is interested and interesting and each story takes twists and turns. History not being complicated is like trying to round Pi down to three.

He works well with the audience as a packed house is enthralled.

There seems to be a real appetite for history in podcasts such as The Rest is History and books such as Otto English’s Fake History and what Paul does here is make it so interesting and so dynamic.

We even had a cameo from Richard The Lionheart which was appropriate as the England Lionesses were playing at the same time and did you know…………

