Five Stars

YOU just never know where and when you will find a gem. Up on The Lawnmarket on Riddles Court, a audience packed out the space for this show.

They were well rewarded with, what it says on the title. From the Wild West to debt collectors and cuban cigar seekers, this play injected new blood into what was just a bit left of the traditional sketch show.

Charles Edward Pipe’s writing was so fresh and so funny. It was so well acted and the audience loved it.

There was a real connection between actors and audience. You felt the three man team were really enjoying themselves and that permeated the audience.

There was a few moments of ad lib at the end but the whole show depended on discipline and timing.

This reviewer looks forward to following their progress.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/five-short-plays-loosely-linked-by-the-theme-of-crime

