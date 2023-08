On Saturday night The Red Arrows flew over Edinburgh Castle Esplanade before the first show of the evening.

Edinburgh Tattoo – the Red Arrows 12/08/23 As part of the Edinburgh Tattoo the World famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, fly over Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK Credit: Ian Jacobs

Other flypasts this month include:

The Typhoon later on Saturday evening, on 15 August the P8 Poseidon, an unconfirmed aircraft on 17 August and the Typhoon on 25 August.

