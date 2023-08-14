Millhall Loch near Polmont continues in fine form, with lots of anglers commenting on the hard-fighting qualities of the fish.

Better catches this week have gone to those anglers fishing lures, on both floating and sinking lines, with damsels being the top performing fly.

Buzzer, diawl bach and cruncher patterns still took plenty of fish but it was noticeable that the better returns went to lure anglers.

F Paddon returned 11 fish on zonkers, G Henderson had 12 fish on damsels, while S McCarrol returned 14 fish on snakes. D Blair, A Collins and S McRoberts all returned eight fish on buzzers and diawl bachs.

One of the bigger fish fell to S Hamill who returned a fine rainbow of about 12lbs caught on a damsel on a floating line.

Nearby, Bowden Springs remains closed until 8.30am on Monday, August 21.

On to coarse fishing, and Chanelle Mavor reports that the re-opened fishery at Drumtassie is fishing will with one weekend angler netting 57 small fish and another 22. They are open seven days from 8am to 8pm for day tickets. Cost? £10, children £7.

PICTURE: Millhall in the summer sunshine by Nigel Duncan

