Manufacturers are marketing a number of products on social media for game, sea and coarse anglers and among them are Daiwa CARPA balsa pellet wagglers who are designed around world champion angler, Will Raison’s, tried and tested designs.

He has hand made dozens of versions, eventually perfecting the flight shape and float to load ratio in three sizes. Each features hi-viz, built-in flights and a fully-loaded, easily-adjustable brass base which also carries a lightweight splash disc and a spare to halt the float diving.

Balsa is recognised to offer excellent buoyancy and stability, especially when windy, and the natural wood look is protected by a low glare varnish which has been kept to a minimum to protect the casting balance of the floats. They are said to aid bait presentation. Available in 7g, 9g and 11g. RRP £4.99.

.

Game fishing now and the RIO Elite Scandi OutBound, including RIO’s SlickCast technology, is said to take Spey casting to a new level, according to the manufacturer.

The short-bellied, integrated line is designed to cast easily and load quickly and a spokesman said: “It is a fantastic choice for anglers of all abilities and ideal for casting in tight situations.”

RIO’s SlickCast enables the line to shoot through the guides with less resistance leading to longer casts.

The line includes a low-stretch core to improve line control and increases sensitivity, allowing the angler to detect the slightest of takes and the SlickCast coating is said to be 140 per cent tougher than the next best technology.

Sea fishing now and Daiwa are promoting a Hard Rock Fishing collection which they say will serve all lure fishing styles from small soft lures to big hard lures.

Beginning with the 7-35g lure range, it is served by 8ft and 9ft models and these are designed for soft lure work around rocks and features or small plugs and spoons in open water.

The 10-40g, 9’6″ edition suits slightly heavier setups and where that bit more distance is required. It is an ideal all-rounder and for larger lures and distance the medium heavy 10ft 6in rod can launch up to 50g lures or lighter baited setups.

The heavy has a casting weight at 45-90g where larger plugs and presenting a bait is the choice. Its three-section assembly makes it good for travel.

The longest model is 11ft 6in and designed to handle 50-110g. Daiwa say it is erring towards an estuary bait rod but is able to propel big lures when required. Again, the three sections see it pack down to a 122cm. Prices start from £55 RRP.

PICTURE: Angler hard rock fishing and picture used with permission from Daiwa UK

Like this: Like Loading...