Sadie, a delightful 5-year-old Labrador crossbreed, is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to find her forever family.

While she’s wonderful with children aged 14 and above, Sadie would thrive as the only pet in the household. A garden would be a dream come true for Sadie, giving her the freedom to roam and explore. Her ideal home is one of peace and quiet, where patient owners can help her build confidence in new environments and during her walks. She’s content being left alone for a couple of hours during the day and is fully housetrained.

Sadie’s love for outdoor adventures shines through during her walks, where she eagerly explores and savours the scents of the world around her. Having spent her life in a tranquil rural setting, Sadie can find the hustle and bustle of urban life overwhelming. She would much prefer a peaceful rural home, where she can frolic in local fields, far from the noise of busy areas.

Car rides are among Sadie’s favourite activities, and she’ll excitedly jump into the car for exciting journeys. She may be initially timid when meeting new people, but a tasty treat is all it takes to win her over. Despite her size, Sadie has the heart of a lap dog, and her favourite pastime is resting her head on your knee while watching the world outside the window.

If you’re seeking a loving and charming companion who thrives in a tranquil rural setting, Sadie might be the furry friend you’ve been looking for. Reach out today to give Sadie the loving, secure home she deserves, and embark on a beautiful journey of companionship with this wonderful girl.

If you think you could provide a home for Sadie Shortlegs or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk.

