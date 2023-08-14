A Scots schoolgirl singer who wowed judges on TV’s The Voice Kids UK is performing in TWO shows on the Fringe.



Elyssa Tait, 13, reached the finale of the hit ITV show last month after stunning judges Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Ronan Keating and Danny Jones with her rendition of Ella Henderson’s Everything I Didn’t Say.



The schoolgirl songbird then landed the lead role of pupil Tomika in Captivate Theatre’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe production of School of Rock which runs at The Edinburgh Academy until Tuesday.



This week she will also appear in the award-winning Vox Stars Presents Star Inspirations at the Space in Niddrie Street.



And on top of all that, Elyssa also plans to take advantage of the capital crowds by getting together with other young stars from The Voice Kids and busking.



Elyssa, who has already earned rave reviews for her role in the musical based on the 2003 music comedy film starring Jack Black, said: “I loved doing The Voice Kids — it was such a cool experience — but it’s nice to come back and do shows at the Edinburgh Festival.



“I started rehearsing for School of Rock the week after The Voice final was on TV so I was a bit nervous to meet everyone but it’s been really nice.



“I play Tomika, who is shy and quiet until the new substitute teacher forms a band and she becomes the lead singer. I get to sing Amazing Grace acapella, which is pretty special.



“Then I’m in Vox Stars Presents, which is a showcase. And three of my friends who I’ve kept in touch with from The Voice are coming up and we’re planning to busk.”



Elyssa was contacted by The Voice after a YouTube video of her singing Billie Eilish’s Bond theme No Time To Die won fans online. She won the hearts of TV viewers with her stunning voice and her tears of joy after she won through the blind audition.



But her very first public appearance was busking on the Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival in 2019 when she was just nine years old. And she said performing in the world’s biggest arts festival was “very cool”.



She said: “I never thought of Edinburgh as being the biggest arts festival in the world because it’s just my home and I’ve been singing at it since I was nine years old. It just feels normal to me.



“But when you see how many people come to Edinburgh for the festival every summer, to be in two shows at the Fringe is actually very cool.”



14/07/2023 Picture Alan SimpsonElyssa Tait from Edinburgh was on The Voice Kids.With Dad Dougie and mum Dominique.





Like this: Like Loading...