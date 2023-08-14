New York-based puppeteers Andy Manjuck and Dorothy James bring their wordless tragicomedy Bill’s 44th to the Edinburgh Fringe, in association with Underbelly.

This introspective puppet show explores physical and emotional seclusion, a concept that carries added weight following the pandemic, in a tender and hilarious party that has been selected as a NYTimes Critic’s Pick and received two OFFIE nominations.

The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked and the cake is just begging to be eaten. The anxious host, Bill, has planned his party to the last detail and now, all that remains is for his guests to arrive. Desperate to fill his apartment with camaraderie and celebration, his imagination runs wild.

Bill’s 44th explores loneliness and self-acceptance through different styles of puppetry, raucous balloons and a cheeky piece of crudité.

