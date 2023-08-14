Led by Stuart Wilson, their professional, Duddingston Golf Club members and guests raised £5,400 for Pancreatic Cancer UK from a fun competition.

The event was surrounded by poignancy as it commemorated the life of Danielle Hill, daughter of Duddingston members Di and Ronnie Hill who sadly passed away very suddenly earlier this year.

Much of the organisation was undertaken by pro Stuart who said: “When the intention for this event was announced the support it was going to receive was palpable, but then what happened on the day itself exceeded everyone’s expectations, none more so than Di and Ronnie.

“Pro’s Day is always a fun occasion and that shone through from everyone who took part. Not even a spell of rotten weather in the middle of the day could dampen spirits. But it was the enthusiasm and generosity to the fundraising element that really blew the lid off.”

The event featured novelty elements such as driving at a hole with a left (or right!) handed club and also a child’s driver.

When the scores were added up the winning team were, pictured left to right, brothers Gary, Paul and John Russell partnered by their friend Craig Mercer. In case you hadn’t guessed Gary and John are twins!

