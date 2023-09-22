Edinburgh-born Paul Young, a regular on the popular TV show, Still Game, is one of the headline attractions at what is claimed to be Scotland’s biggest free fishing event.

The former George Heriot’s School pupil (pictured by Nigel Duncan) found long-lasting fame in the fishing fraternity by fronting a popular angling programme which went to hot-spots around the world.

Young, who played Hugh ‘Shug’ McLaughlin in Still Game, is joined by a number of other angling celebrities at the popular event which starts on Friday, September 22 and runs until Sunday, September 24, both dates incluside.

Welsh-born Hywell Morgan, a world champion fly caster, represents Daiwa at the show and Hardy Fishing and Abu Garica are two of the other leading brands who will have representatives on hand to answer your questions about your sport.

Trout & Salmon magazine will also be there along with representatives of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling.

You can try a new rod and get free fly casting instruction from leading instructors and you can learn from some of Britain’s top fly tying experts who are there demonstrating their skills.

Free workshops, kids activities, bait preparation workshops are also scheduled and there is free parking and on-site catering at 1, The Point Retail Park, 29 Saracen Street, Glasgow G22 5HT.

Like this: Like Loading...