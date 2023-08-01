Two sea fishing competitions will be held in the Edinburgh area between October and March after the success of last year’s trial with Portobello, Newhaven and Marine Esplanade the venues.



Ian Campbell, manager of the Edinburgh Angling Centre in Granton, has confirmed that the winter legs will be from October 27 to December 8 and the event will start at Portobello beach. The New Year event starts in January and runs until March.



There will be a total of seven matches at various venues in both competitions and Campbell successfully ran the inaugural series last winter which drew an encouraging response.

Both leagues will be sponsored by Edinburgh Angling Centre and The Fishing Megastore with £100 to the winner, £60 for second and £40 for third and the competition will also be sponsored by Cox and Rawle who are providing vouchers to the value of £50, £30 and £20 to the top three.



An added bonus is that the matches are registered with the Penn Sea League and will have Penn points available to winners registered with that league.



Campbell said: “There will be seven matches in each league with an anglers best five scores counting. Each match will have a £10 entry fee and it is pre-book only.”



Winter league dates are: October 27: Portobello Beach, fishing 7pm to 10pm with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Tumbles Car Park (EH15 1DR); November 3, Newhaven, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour Way (EH6 6PG); November 17, Newhaven, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour Place (EH6 6NG); November 24, Portobello Beach, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.15pm at Promenade View (EH15 2ES); December 8, Marine Esplanade, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.15pm at Marine Esplanade (EH6 7DP); December 22, Marine Esplanade, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.15pm at Marine Esplanade (EH6 7DP); December 29, Newhaven, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour Way (EH6 6PG).

Get in touch with Ian Campbell pictured at the Cox and Rawle stand at the Edinburgh Angling Centre if you want more information.

