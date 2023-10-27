They travelled from Sunderland, Arbroath and Falkirk, as well as from all over the Lothians, to be part of the first match in the Edinburgh winter shore angling league.

Roads lead to Portobello the beach near Tumbles leisure complex. The air was mild but the sea crashed against the smooth sand as the ebb tide continued.

Rain, which was evident near the town ahead of the start of the match at 7pm, thankfully stayed off early on and anglers cast hopefully into the surf.

Over 30 were there, all keen to tempt flounder, or any other species like whiting or dab, which might be hanging around. The portents were not good as anglers in a match down the coast at North Berwick in midweek failed to hook a fish. We’ll not name the club, but quality anglers were involved and all entrants blanked.

The Edinburgh event is masterminded by Ian Campbell, a well-known sea angler who is manager of the Edinburgh Angling Centre. He kick-started the competition, which is sponsored by Cox and Rawle and the Edinburgh Angling Centre/Fishing Megastore, last year as a trial and it has taken off.

Rounds are held regularly in the run-up to Christmas so check the Scottish Shore Angling Match Group page on Facebook for dates and times.

The next round is scheduled for Newhaven on November 3, fishing 7pm to 10pm, registration 6pm to 6.30pm at Western Harbour Way EH6 6PG

PICTURE: Buffy McAvoy, a member of the Scotland Ladies Sea Fishing squad, on the beach during the match at Portobello. Picture Nigel Duncan

