Edinburgh’s Dusherra Festival returns to Calton Hill on Sunday 29 October, with traditional Indian contemporary music and dance, fireworks and the symbolic setting ablaze of three huge effigies to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Edinburgh’s Dusherra is the flagship event of the Scottish Indian Arts Forum (SIAF) and an important Indian Festival commemorating a ten-day war between the gods and demons and the subsequent triumph of Lord Rama over the 10-headed demon king Ravana, who abducted Rama’s wife Sita.

The impressive effigies of Ravana, Meghnada (Ravana’s son) and Kumbhkarana (Ravana’s brother) have this year been crafted and created by offenders in HMP Edinburgh.

The timetable is for musical and dance performances from Edinburgh Bhangra Crew, Junoon, Bharti Ashram, Cosmic Dance, They Arts Bollyfeat and the Bengali group Ram Lila between 2.30 and 7.00pm.

There will also be performances by children and then at 7.15 the Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will make a speech and after that the effigies will be burned at 7.45pm with a fireworks display to follow.

Dusherra 2022 Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...