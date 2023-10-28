Edinburgh’s newest restaurant promises devilish delights.

Edinburgh is welcoming a new addition to its restaurant scene, with the opening of Pinčiukas – Scotland’s first Lithuanian eatery.

Occupying the site of the former Daiquiri Bar, on Morrison Street, the new restaurant brings something a little different to the capital, with cuisine from the Baltic country.

The menu features traditional dishes such as Šakotis – a type of towering cake, Čeburėkai – deep-fried turnovers with a filling of minced beef or beans, Šaltibarščiai – cold beet root soup, Cepelinai – a traditional oval shape potato dish, Kepta Duona – fried bread and a wide range of Lithuanian beer, vodka, mead, liqueurs and cocktails.

The name ‘Pinčiukas’ comes from Lithuanian folklore and refers to a mythical creature, similar to a devil, who tricks people into getting what he wants! Legend also says that he invented vodka.

Pinčiukas’ owners Vaseem and Emilija Shaikh, are looking forward to bringing their unique brand of cuisine and hospitality to the Edinburgh public.

Vaseem said: “We have been in hospitality for more than 25 years and worked for many brands. Our passion for delivering quality food and exceptional service inspired us to open our own Lithuanian restaurant in Edinburgh. We felt like Edinburgh was lacking Lithuanian or Eastern European taste and we decided to take this opportunity to bring something new to the city that we love.”

Emilija continued: “Pinčiukas is the first Lithuanian restaurant in Edinburgh and Scotland. We want to introduce Lithuania to the community and tell the stories through our food and drink. The restaurant’s name was inspired by one of the characters from Lithuanian literature and we aim to bring folk tales, myths and legends to the restaurant too!”

Pinčiukas is now open at 83 Morrison Street. The restaurant’s opening hours are 12pm until 9.30pm, Monday to Sunday and as a special opening deal, Pinčiukas is offering its signature cocktails for £6.66 until Halloween.

