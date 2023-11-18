Gus Brindle, a Scottish coarse fishing international, won round three of the Edinburgh Winter Shore League, sponsored by the Edinburgh Angling Centre, The Fishing Megastore and Cox and Rawle, with 39 fish, the longest being 30cm, in calm conditions at Newhaven.

The Fife-based angler (pictured) scored 908 points to beat Edinburgh’s David Cooper, the defending champion, who caught 40 fish with a longest of 24cm, for 883 points.

Third was Gavin Owen from Tyneside with 36 fish and a longest of 32cm for 831 points.

Ian Campbell, the organiser, said the match was fished in flat calm and 600 fish were caught by 26 anglers in the three-hour match.

Species hooked were whiting, dabs, flounder, cod and one haddock of 34cm.

He said: “It was another fantastic match and Match 4 will be fished on November 24 at the Joppa end of Portobello Beach.”

