American forward Jorian Baucom was the hero for Hibs as her second half double won the Edinburgh derby for the Leith side.

After a cagey first half Baucom came out firing after the interval, scoring in the 57th and 60th minute.

A late Hearts goal from Katie Lockwood resulted in a tense ending at Easter Road as Hibs had to fend off late pressure from their Gorgie rivals.

Hibs winning the three points means that they leapfrog their opponents to go fourth in the table, ending Hearts’ five game unbeaten run in the process.

An impressive attendance of 5,375 took the match in at Easter Road as tickets were available to purchase for free thanks to match sponsors Baillie Gifford.

2 goals in the second half by Hibs’ Women forward, Jorian Baucom, was enough to beat Hearts Women 2-1 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, UK Credit: Ian Jacobs

