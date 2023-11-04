Defending champion Davie Cooper hooked into 36 fish during leg two of the Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League but he could not keep pace with the leaders.

The self-employed Edinburgh-based painter and decorator was fifth in the field of nearly 30 with 928 points, just ahead of his brother Colin who accumulated 917 points from 38 fish.

The winner on the night was Gordon Lyall, an employee of the Edinburgh Angling Centre, one of the sponsors along with Cox and Rawle, with a staggering 51 fish at Newhaven breakwater for 1,220 match points with Neil Cutler second with 43 fish for 1,106 points.

Third was Gavid Owen with 42 fish for 1,100 points and fourth Stevie Soutar with 37 fish for 970 points.

Chris Empson from Dunbar, a Scottish international, was seventh with 37 fish for 908 points and nobody blanked on the night with 697 fish caught.

They included codling, dabs, flounder, whiting to 35cms and two haddock at 32cm and 35cm and conditions were favourable with light rain stopping soon after the start of the match.

Ian Campbell, the organiser, said there were multiple bags of over 30 fish and if you did not catch 30 fish you were not in the top ten and he added: “This was only a three hour match.”

The longest fish was shared between Chris Anderson with a 35cm whiting and Chris Empson with a 35cm haddock.

The next leg is at Newhaven on November 17.

PICTURE: One of the entrants baiting his rig at Newhaven before the match on Friday. Picture Nigel Duncan

