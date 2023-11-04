Fife Flyers let slip a 2-0 lead before going down 3-2 in overtime to Scottish rivals Glasgow Clan in the Elite League at Kirkcaldy when the Braehead club celebrated their first road win since March.

Clan captain Dyson Stevenson claimed the game-winner 1min 26sec into the extra session but Flyers broke the deadlock in 15 minutes through Casey Gilling when his shot from an angle slid under Glasgow netminder Jake Kielly.

Collin Shirley and Troy Lajeunesse came close before Kyle Osterberg netted in the 28th minute on the power play but Clan refused to throw in the towel.

Mike Pelech and Gary Haden combined as the visitors burst into the home zone, with Haden getting the final touch, tucking it past Flyers’ netminder Shane Owen to pull one back after 35 minutes.

Then, just 17 seconds later, Haden’s backhand shot took a nick from Bryce Reddick on the way in to bring the Clan level as the game reached the latter end of the second period.

Gilling saw an opening in the third period as Fife almost made a powerplay opportunity count, but he was denied by an excellent Kielly save.

But both teams couldn’t be separated and it remained level as the game moved into overtime and Stevenson tipped home Jake Bolton’s shot from the blue line to seal the win.

