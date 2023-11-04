Impressive Jamie Green netted a treble as Grange opened up a six point lead at the top of the men’s Scottish Premiership thanks to an emphatic 9-0 victory over FSEG Clydesdale at Fettes.

He has been outstanding for the Edinburgh combine this season and coach Steve Grubb complemented his men for making a strong start with a good penalty corner conversion in the opening minutes.

Green then claimed his treble to stretch Grange’s lead to 4-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Grubb said: “This was achieved by a really good team performance, executing everything we had worked on in training.”

Clydesdale, he felt, steadied the ship in the second quarter which Grange dominated but could not find the net.

Grubb added: “During Q3 we tried to force the game a little bit too much and failed to convert any chances. A good discussion during the break saw us restart the game with a better sense of purpose and we managed to score a further five goals coming from both open play and short corners.

Goalkeeper David Forrester had one shot to deal with during the game and Grubb said: “Overall, a really good performance but we still have room for improvement.”

There were doubles for Aiden McQuade and Archie Stephen and other scorers, in a side minus crocked Robbie Croll (shoulder) were Alan Johnston and Dylan Bean.

Grubb made the trip across town to Peffermill and saw The University of Edinburgh beat Western Wildcats 6-4 in one of the games of the season so far.

The students were in command at 5-1 but Western dug in and piled on the pressure and Hamish Imrie’s men march on. They play Uddingston on Sunday.

Alex Wilson netted twice for the home side with Sam Hunt, impressive German player, Luca Muller, plus Sam Hunt, tom Cahalin and skipper Keir Robb scoring the others.

Western actually enjoyed much of the possession in the first quarter with experience goalkeeper Gavin Somerville having little to do apart from picking the ball out of the back of the net twice, the home side clinically netting from quick ball.

They score again to lead 3-0 at the break but wounded Western upped their game in the second-half, scoring from a first-time shot from veteran Johnny Christie from the left hand side of the D.

The students bounced back to lead 4-1 and then 5-1 before former Edinburgh player Ian McFadden netted for 5-2 then Callum Duke scored No 3 to increase the pressure as the game moved from end to end.

The pace was relentless but a sixth for the home side secured the points before Andrew McConnell, back from Germany, scored for Western.

Robb said that their clinical finishing was crucial in a tight game in which the home side produced some of their best hockey of the season so far.

He added: “Our fitness level is high and we must put on a sound performance again when we play at Uddingston on Sunday otherwise this result will be wasted.”

Duke said: “We did not give up, even at 5-1, but they are well-organised and clinical in front of goal.”

Other scores, Uddignston beaty Grove Menzieshill 4-2 and Hillhead edged Erskine Stewart’s Meiville 2-1 wit Inverleith winning impressivly 8-2 at Dundee Wanderers.

In the women’s Premiership, Glasgow University were thrashed 8-0 at home by GHK while Gordonians lost 7-0 in Aberdeen to Clydesdale Western and pace-setting Watsonians battered Hillhead 13-0 at Peffermill. University of St Andrews went down 5-0 at home to Western Wildcats.

Uddingston were held 1-1 by Grange Edinburgh Ladies in Lanarkshire. Grange scored on the stroke of half-time through Hannah McKie but the home side levelled when Hasya Saifuddin netted in quarter three.

PICTURE: Keir Robb fired home to open the scoring at Peffermill. Picture Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...