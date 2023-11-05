Joppa, represented by Emma Devine and Finn McLean, took the venerable Pringle Cup – 65 years old – when they defeated Musselburgh in a final hosted by Craigmillar Park Tennis and Padel at Cameron Toll.

Musselburgh were represented by James Towlson and Ruiqing Hu.

Some 15 mixed doubles pairings from 13 East of Scotland clubs including the far travelled Kirkcaldy and North Berwick competed in what was a social as well as a competitive event.

Joppa will now host the Pringle Cup in 2024.

The winning pair are pictured with organiser Aly Findlay (centre).

