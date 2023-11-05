Auld Reekie Roller Derby are hosting a double header of live roller derby at Dalkeith Community Campus on Sunday 19 November.

Roller derby is a fast-paced full contact team sport, played on quad roller skates. It requires speed, strategy, and athleticism, and is one of the world’s fastest growing female sports.

Founded in 2008, this will be the club’s final home game in their 15th Anniversary year, and they expect big crowds from their loyal fans.

The two-game day, entitled ‘Stranger Spins’, with an 80s ‘Stranger Things’ theme, kicks off at 12:30pm. The first game is between challenger teams, which include skaters playing their first public game, and the second headliner game sees friendly rivals Auld Reekie All Star Reserves take on nearby Dundee Roller Derby.

A family-friendly event, there will also be food vendors, half time games and merchandise sellers. The 80s tunes will be playing and crowds are encouraged to wear their best 80s fashions!

Local Edinburgh skater Annie Bechtel will be playing her first public game and is feeling excited, “I thought it would be at least a year till I was even close to competing with Auld Reekie, so I’m delighted to be on the team. I’m nervous, but there is always such a great atmosphere from the crowd.”



Annie, whose roller derby nickname is Timber, on account of the fact that “I fall down a lot, and I’m tall”, started the Auld Reekie skater training programme in December 2022. She sustained an injury, but that wasn’t enough to put her off the full contact sport, “I’ve recovered, made it through the next round of skater training, and am ready to skate my best!”

Don’t miss out on Auld Reekie Roller Derby’s thrilling home game, book your tickets now at: http://www.universe.com/events/stranger-spins-tickets-7C1D23

