Congratulations to Ian Campbell who came second in the individual competition restricted to members of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers at the Cree Estuary near Newton Stewart.

The event was fished in great weather, warm and sunny, but there was a big, fast tide to contend with and lots of sticky mud.

Ian from Falkirk, who is the manager of The Edinburgh Angling Centre, and is the organiser of the Edinburgh-based winter series, has won the event before but that was about 20 years ago when it was fished at kincardine.

His chosen bait was peeler crab and Ian (pictured at Wardie Bay by Nigel Duncan) was in the middle of the pegs.

The winner was Stuart Cresswell from Prestwick who was on an end peg and this was his first pegged match for many years. He hooked into 14 fish. Ian had 13 and third was Neil McMillan from Stevenston in Ayrshire with ten fish. The longest fish was caught by Brian Maxwell.

