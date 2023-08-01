The august August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets today and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a streamline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first month – and loads of sport from Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

Steve Archibald on the Fringe

Footballer Steve Archibald is on the Fringe and his show has proved so popular that a second night has been added.

His story is one of the most unique in world football and the former Scotland, Hibs, Barcelona, Spurs and Aberdeen player will arrive in the capital to discuss what was behind his winning mentality and success. Ahead of the event I spoke with Steve on Zoom.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Edinburgh, I’ve never done anything connected with the Fringe. I hope we attract a good mixture of people, it’s the festival so it will hopefully be an international audience as I’ve had an international career. It will be nice to open up the whole thing.”

Birch Tree Gallery

At the Birch Tree Gallery on Dundas Street they have a Festival show running from 3 to 26 August.

“A passage of light or striation of colour that glows within main body unites the works by Dundee-based painter Robert McGilvray and Edinburgh-based glass-artist Alison Jardine. ‘There is a crack in everything… that’s how the light gets in.’ (L Cohen). Alison works with powdered glass creating sculptural layered pieces that feature lines reminiscent of the striations found in natural rock formations. Robert’s semi-abstract paintings are based on the memory of experiences rooted in real landscapes. His paintings alternate between the dark and rugged landscape of the west and the flat, light typography reminiscent of the east of Scotland. “

Fundraising by writing a will

A law firm in Leith has raised an incredible £5,925 by taking part in a charity Will-writing campaign, making it one of the highest donating firms across the campaign in 2022, bringing their total donations to £22,605 since 2004.

MHD Law LLP took part in the annual campaign, Will Aid, volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, invite clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s nine partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Kieran Fitzpatrick, Partner in the firm, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised as much as we did during Will Aid, especially after the incredibly difficult time everyone has experienced in recent years.

“Not only have we been able to provide people with these important documents, but we are proud to support nine brilliant charities who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people, including those impacted by conflict.

Will Aid is a great opportunity for people to cross getting a Will off their to-do list, and everyone at MHD Law takes great pleasure in knowing we’ve raised over £22,000 for the campaign’s partner charities.”

Fringe Previews

If you use this link here then using the special pricing filter you will go to a secret page on the Fringe page where you can buy discounted tickets for preview shows….

And if you are really stuck about what to see then read Kerry Teakle’s article here which is packed with hints and tips.

We are still to be convinced that the most sophisticated phrase to entice Fringe audiences to buy tickets is “Fill yer boots!”

[L-R] Cris Peploe, Claudia Cawthorne and Martha Haskins launch the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 Programme. Photograph by Peter Dibdin

