When you go to the new Barbie film keep an eye out for the pink macarons – which were made in Edinburgh.
These were ordered last year by Warner Brothers Studio from the capital’s very own Mademoiselle Macaron.
The delicacies were created in various shades of pink and orange and then packaged up to be sent to Warner Brothers Studio in Leavesdon.
The business which was founded by Rachel Hanretty ten years ago (some of you may remember the delicious little shop on Grindlay Street) continues to go from strength to strength manufacturing between 30,000 and 35,000 macarons each week. Mademoiselle now employs a team of 20 – many of whom will be going to the cinema this weekend to see the film for themselves.
Rachel laughed and said: “We just hope we see them in the film. We are all going to go to the cinema to watch the background of every scene. We were in touch with the set designer over email and they picked different pinks, an orange and a yellow in five different flavours.
“We have no idea if Margot Robbie actually ate one or not either!”
The initial order of 200 was increased with a subsequent request for another 100, and while these are not huge numbers the kudos factor of having her macarons in a movie is huge.
But this is not the first time that Rachel’s macarons have been on screen. There was an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 when a dance was based in a bakery. There was a big tower of macarons on the set.
Courtney Love is also a big customer of Mademoiselle Macaron favouring their vegan macarons (and no Rachel is not saying how these are created – that is a trade secret).
In addition the business is commissioned to colour match the new Revlon lipstick range by creating macarons in just the right shade.
Right now if you go on to the Mademoiselle Macaron website and use the discount code ThisBarbieis then you will receive a 10% discount.
Relax and explore the Edinburgh Cocktail weekend line up
The Cocktail Village lineup for 2023 has just been announced 20 brands taking part across 10 days at the UK’s biggest cocktail festival For the first time ever, Edinburgh Cocktail Week is releasing a preview of the £5 cocktails on offer at the 100 participating bars around the city Bottoms up! Edinburgh Cocktail Week has…
Continue Reading Relax and explore the Edinburgh Cocktail weekend line up
Women’s Hockey – France 4 Scotland 2
France 4, Scotland 2 in Marseilles, France Two devastating runs by Delamazure, which cut Scotland’s defence to ribbons, played a major part in the 4-2 defeat to France in Marseilles in a friendly. The quicksilver winger, who played for the French under-18 side in their EuroChampionships last week, twice ran from inside her own half,…
Essential Edinburgh in new partnership with Street Assist
To ensure that the city centre streets are safe to visit Essential Edinburgh has agreed a five year partnership with charity Street Assist who will offer help on Friday and Saturday nights. The charity is run by volunteers who offer all kinds of support to those on the street – either people who are homeless…
Continue Reading Essential Edinburgh in new partnership with Street Assist
Former councillor to face Standards Commission
Former councillor and Director of the Newspaper Society, John McLellan will face The Standards Commission for Scotland in October when a hearing has been scheduled. The Conservative councillor, who is also a High Constable of Edinburgh, was named as the elected member whose behaviour was deemed “manifestly unacceptable” by Pinsent Masons Partner, Julian Diaz-Rainey, complaining…
Continue Reading Former councillor to face Standards Commission
Harlow theatre producer set to take two productions to Edinburgh Festival
AN ESSEX theatre producer is bringing not one but two shows to the Edinburgh Festival in August. There are over 3,500 shows at the world’s largest arts festival and Joel Goodman hopes that theatre goers will come to his two productions. Joel’s shows are: Alan Turing: A Musical Biography https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on#q=%22Alan%20Turing%20–%20A%20Musical%20Biography%22 This musical, composed by Joel…
Continue Reading Harlow theatre producer set to take two productions to Edinburgh Festival
Hanna wins first Tennis Europe title
Rising Edinburgh tennis star Hanna Augustynska, 13, has won her first Tennis Europe (under-14) singles event. Hanna beat Germany’s Carlotte Kasiske in straight sets in the final in Dublin after finishing runner-up in a couple of previous Tennis Europe tournaments. It is a major boost for the youngster who is closely associated with Craigmillar Park…