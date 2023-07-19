When you go to the new Barbie film keep an eye out for the pink macarons – which were made in Edinburgh.

These were ordered last year by Warner Brothers Studio from the capital’s very own Mademoiselle Macaron.

The delicacies were created in various shades of pink and orange and then packaged up to be sent to Warner Brothers Studio in Leavesdon.

The business which was founded by Rachel Hanretty ten years ago (some of you may remember the delicious little shop on Grindlay Street) continues to go from strength to strength manufacturing between 30,000 and 35,000 macarons each week. Mademoiselle now employs a team of 20 – many of whom will be going to the cinema this weekend to see the film for themselves.

Rachel laughed and said: “We just hope we see them in the film. We are all going to go to the cinema to watch the background of every scene. We were in touch with the set designer over email and they picked different pinks, an orange and a yellow in five different flavours.

“We have no idea if Margot Robbie actually ate one or not either!”

The initial order of 200 was increased with a subsequent request for another 100, and while these are not huge numbers the kudos factor of having her macarons in a movie is huge.

But this is not the first time that Rachel’s macarons have been on screen. There was an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 when a dance was based in a bakery. There was a big tower of macarons on the set.

Courtney Love is also a big customer of Mademoiselle Macaron favouring their vegan macarons (and no Rachel is not saying how these are created – that is a trade secret).

In addition the business is commissioned to colour match the new Revlon lipstick range by creating macarons in just the right shade.

