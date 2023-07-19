AN ESSEX theatre producer is bringing not one but two shows to the Edinburgh Festival in August.

There are over 3,500 shows at the world’s largest arts festival and Joel Goodman hopes that theatre goers will come to his two productions.

Joel’s shows are:

Alan Turing: A Musical Biography

This musical, composed by Joel Goodman and Jan Osborne, with a new script by Joan Greening is a journey through the extraordinary life of Alan Turing.

Apple of my Eye

A one-man musical telling the story of the life of Steve Jobs. A divisive character, deemed a genius by some and hated by others.

We spoke to Joel about the two productions and what it is like taking shows to the Edinburgh Festival.

