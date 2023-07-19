Rising Edinburgh tennis star Hanna Augustynska, 13, has won her first Tennis Europe (under-14) singles event.
Hanna beat Germany’s Carlotte Kasiske in straight sets in the final in Dublin after finishing runner-up in a couple of previous Tennis Europe tournaments.
It is a major boost for the youngster who is closely associated with Craigmillar Park tennis club and represents Thistle in the VMH Solicitors East League.
Dad Jakub, also a keen tennis player, said: “Before going to Dublin Hanna travelled to Roehampton (where the National Tennis Centre is based) and beat a good Italian player to reach the last 16 of a Tennis Europe competition, eventually losing to a Romanian.
“This also helped Hanna get into the higher rated (under-18) ITF tournament held recently in Edinburgh and competing at that level for international ranking points is her immediate target.”
Craiglockhart was also the venue where Hanna won the women’s singles at the Edinburgh Open earlier this year.
Coached by Callum Lloyd the Lasswade HS student who does not turn 14 until late September has plenty to look forward to.
Upcoming events include the Road to Wimbledon tournament which Hanna has qualified for and as Scottish No1 in her age-group the home internationals in Wrexham are on the schedule.
Also, Hanna has been sought out by a club in Leeds to help them in national team finals involving opponents from Stoke, Hull and Bolton.
Further down the line Hanna hopes to be playing “slam” events such as the junior singles during Wimbledon fortnight but Jakub urges caution at this stage.
“I think the year after next is more realistic for Hanna who is learning all the time to play ‘slams’. For example she is still a little bit too emotional in fighting herself on court sometimes.
“But it is still very early in her career and a key thing is surrounding her with good people setting good examples to assist progress.”
And coming up behind is Hanna’s sister Natalia, the Scottish under-11 champion.
Shades of the Murray siblings anyone?
