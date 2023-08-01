Proven striker Dylan Vente has been signed by success-hungry Hibs on a permanent transfer, subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal joining from Dutch side, Roda JC for an undisclosed fee and his arrival demonstrates a significant investment in the playing squad this summer, according to the club’s bosses.

Vente is the Easter Road club’s ninth summer acquisition and he scored 51 goals in 98 games for Roda JC as well as contributing 16 assists during his two-year plus spell with the Dutch Division Two side.

He is a product of the Feyenoord Academy and Vente progressed through the age grades and into the first team, representing the Dutch giants in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Eredivisie.

The striker has played for the Netherlands at age-group level, scoring five goals in 13 international appearances for the Dutch under-20 side.

