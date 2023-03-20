West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have switched the location for their regular fly tying nights because they have become so popular.

Previously, they were held in Mid Calder Community Centre on the second Monday of every month but now they have confirmed a move to Howden Park Centre.

The next scheduled night is Monday, April 10 from 18.30 to 21.00 and WLAA bosses say that the nights will remain free for the moment.

Recently, fly tyers from Edinburgh have boosted numbers and a spokesman said: “If you have ever thought about starting fly tying don’t keep putting it off. Get along to or next fly tying night and see what it is all about as well as having some friendly and knowledgeable chat.

“There is always someone who is happy to help, discuss and show you anything you need to know about fishing or fly tying.

“Whether you are a member (of WLAA) or non-member, young or old, everybody is welcome. Bring your own gear if you have it. If not, we have a small selection you can use.”

Permits to fish The Almond will be available on the night and Howden Park Centre is off Toronto Avenue, Livingston EH54 6BW.

PICTURE: Chairman Jason Rennie (left) and Scot Muir, WLAA secretary, discuss a point during a recent fly tying night

