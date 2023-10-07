Morton Fishings near Livingston has been given a make-over by new owner Sandy Mabon who has improved on-shore facilities to benefit anglers.

The businessman took over in March and has splashed the cash and has completed the dock area which now has anti-slip strips so nobody can slide.

New posts have been put in place to enhance safety and and he has completed a bridge to one of the bank areas at the extensive fishery.

He added: “We have completed the picnic bench area and 16 platforms around the bay and the boats have all been repaired and fixed and outboards and batteries have been bought in.”

Mabon has put 6.4tonnes of fish into the water since he took over and he described fishing over the summer period as being OK. He added: “I would say it is still not switched on.”

A new fishing shop has been installed and Mabon said he now has everything the anglers will need to enjoy a day of fishing high above the former New Town.

Inside are 24 cabinets with 64 drawers in each cabinet packed with flies and he added: “There are boxes for flies and flurocarbon, in fact everything you will need. Anything that you do need and it is not there it will be in.

“We’ve just received a new consignment of flies including a Dennis The Menace Vicar and there is a bloodworm vicar and if I like something I buy it in. The popular patterns here include cormarant from pearl to blue to red bodies and diawl bach and, myself, I have never missed out on a hothead orange egg.”

Incidentally, the bung works well at Morton Fishings, according to the owner who is hosting his first competition on Sunday, October 29. Entries filling fast.

PICTURE: Morton boss Sandy Mabon by Nigel Duncan

