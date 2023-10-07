Do not go out fishing without a lifejacket, that’s the advice of Andy Kelly of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) who are promoting water safety this year.

In general, he said, anglers are pretty safe people whether it is on boats, onshore or fishing from banks, but the RNLI have identified that throughout the UK there are about ten deaths of anglers per year from river banks or shoreline.

They have video to help people understand the dangers on the RNLI website and he said: “We are trying to get anglers to be more aware and to urge them to wear a lifejacket or a flotation device.

“Do not go fishing without some sort of protection. Lifejackets are now discreet and are not going to interfere with fishing.

“We are also promoting that if you have a lifejacket then you should get it tested and serviced. We are noticing that more and more anglers are using the checking service that is available in stores like the Glasgow Angling Centre.”

Kelly said that you should check the jacket every time you put it on, look at the webbing, the clip mechanism and that the bottle still has gas in it and that the bottle is tight and not slack.

He added: “We are also trying to get anglers fishing from a bank to add a throwline to their kit so if somebody goes into the water then others can help that person out.”

The RNLI has online video clips on how to check your equipment out but he said: “You should have the lifejacket serviced by an accredited organisation.”

And the advice is look after your lifejacket and it will look after you.

PICTURE: Andy Kelly of the RNLI at the Glasgow Angling Centre. Picture by Nigel Duncan

