Due to adverse weather in Scotland today, there will be no London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services running north of Newcastle.

Customers are advised not to travel north of Newcastle.

Customers with tickets dated for travel between Newcastle and Scotland today will be able to make their journey on LNER services up to and including Tuesday 10 October 2023 or they can request a refund.

Severe weather conditions have been forecast for parts of Scotland for the weekend. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

The latest information and further details can be found atlner.co.uk and on social channels.

