The Edinburgh shore angling winter series is under way and David Cooper won the first event on a calm night at Portobello Beach when 22 anglers turned up.

Organiser Ian Campbell said this was an encouraging start to the eight-match series and the next one is scheduled for Friday, November 11 at a venue to be decided

A total of 19 anglers caught a total of 55 fish on the night and Campbell (pictured) said: “This is a great start to the league and we are looking forward to seeing you all in two weeks time.”

Prizes sponsored by Edinburgh Angling Centre and the best five of eight rounds count. New entrants would be welcomed.

