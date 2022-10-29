Critically-acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Eve Simpson has returned with her latest single, “The Strangest Company,” just released.
The track, a piano-led ballad with swirling harmonies that highlight sparkling lead vocals, focuses on the mixed feelings of meeting new characters in your story. “Even if we don’t kiss, I better learn something new/ From you,” Eve muses.
South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based, Eve balances her storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds. Prior work found her touring with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, scoring the North East segment of a FOCAL International award-winning film, and being featured on BBC Introducing. Her latest release seeks creative liberation from the dichotomy of her two homes as she romanticizes her 20s and examines her fascination with people and their stories.
“The Strangest Company” is rich in Geordie tones, yet the production highlights the clash of worlds. There is a hint of fiddle, from Scottish fiddle-player Eryn Rae, and subtle synths, from producer Luke Elgie, representing a new, uncomfortable world. The track was recorded between Blank Studios, Newcastle, and Haquin Studios in Leith.
Eve’s songs are inspired by the piano-centered storytelling of Carole King, the soaring vocals of Kate Bush, and the honest lyricism of her hero, Joni Mitchell. From magic, to love, to societal observations, Eve writes about everyone and everything, as a means to navigate the world.
Throughout Eve’s many performances this past summer in the Scottish Central Belt and Paris (Sneaky Pete’s, Sofar Sounds), it became apparent that “The Strangest Company” had an impact on listeners. Perhaps this is due to its innate relatability. Eve shares, “‘The Strangest Company’ offers an ethereal and heartfelt narrative of longing to fit in. The pizzicato lines between the fiddle and piano mimic the ticking of a clock – as my attempt to fit in runs out throughout the track.”
Eve serves as an In The Room representative for the Ivors Academy, focused on the impact of working outside of a major music city and the mental health of music industry workers. She co-runs an independent record label, Intarsia Records, focusing on underrepresented artists in the UK. Her highly anticipated EP is due for release early next year, funded by Youth Music, TikTok, and Turtle Bay, and supported by her first UK tour.
Live Shows:
30 October – Edinburgh (Dragonfly Songwriter’s Circle)
7 November – Edinburgh (Virgin Hotels)
April 2023 – UK Tour
Fraser on a Heigh as Britain clinch third spot in Malaysia
Sultan of Johor Cup: Great Britain 3, Japan 1 (in Johor, Malaysia) Grange striker Fraser Heigh and Dundee-born Jamie Golden netted as Great Britain under-21 clinched third place in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Edinburgh-born Heigh, a former pupil of George Watson’s College, scored after a minute and James Vallely after four minutes to give Great…
Continue Reading Fraser on a Heigh as Britain clinch third spot in Malaysia
Hogmanay headliners to include Tide Lines at the Final Fling
Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay announced that Scottish band Tide Lines will headline the inaugural New Year’s Day ‘Final Fling’, a showcase of Scotland’s finest musicians to close the 2022/23 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations. Tide Lines will be joined by special guests Elephant Sessions and Edinburgh’s own Hamish Hawk, in an all-Scottish line-up at the outdoor concert on Sunday 1 January 2023.…
Continue Reading Hogmanay headliners to include Tide Lines at the Final Fling
The big Wester Hailes clean up
Local volunteers, housing associations and teams from the council’s Housing, Parks and Greenspace, Waste and Cleansing departments worked together on a community clean up in Wester Hailes and north Edinburgh during the last fortnight. Together they collected over 125 bags of rubbish bags of rubbish, 13 van loads of waste and dumped items and seven…
New levy could raise £19 million for roads and streets
The optional Workplace Parking Levy (WPL) could raise up to £19 million a year for investment in the city’s transport infrastructure while also discouraging people from driving to work in the capital. A new report setting out options estimates that charges could be between £450 and £650. The council’s Transport Convener said the council will work…
Continue Reading New levy could raise £19 million for roads and streets
Edinburgh winter shore angling league up and running
The Edinburgh shore angling winter series is under way and David Cooper won the first event on a calm night at Portobello Beach when 22 anglers turned up. Organiser Ian Campbell said this was an encouraging start to the eight-match series and the next one is scheduled for Friday, November 11 at a venue to…
Continue Reading Edinburgh winter shore angling league up and running
Dixon determined to repay Clan fans for their loyalty
Glasgow Clan interim head coach Stephen Dixon says he wants the players to repay the club’s fans as he prepares for his first game in charge after taking over from sacked coach Malcolm Cameron. Manchester Storm visit the Braehead Arena on Saturday (face-off 19.00) in the Premier Sports Elite League and Dixon is desperate to…
Continue Reading Dixon determined to repay Clan fans for their loyalty