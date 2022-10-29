Glasgow Clan interim head coach Stephen Dixon says he wants the players to repay the club’s fans as he prepares for his first game in charge after taking over from sacked coach Malcolm Cameron.

Manchester Storm visit the Braehead Arena on Saturday (face-off 19.00) in the Premier Sports Elite League and Dixon is desperate to snap a confidence-sapping, 17-game spell for Clan, sponsored by Glasgow Aspray West, without a win.

Dixon said: “We’ve been on a rough streak and we want to get the guys to come in and start having fun again. Dyson (Stevenson, his assistant) and I have to come in to start to bring back a winning culture.

“We’ve got a good group in there and a lot of character guys and we’ll try to put train back on the tracks here. With a game like Manchester, it’s a chance to wipe the slate clean.

“All you can ask for is for the guys so go out, give their best and do all they can to win.”

Dixon and player-assistant coach Stevenson take over with a horrendous injury list which saw six players, including the new coach, on the sidelines on Wednesday at Nottingham Panthers.

The new playcaller said: “The injury troubles are not like anything I’ve seen in a long time but, with that comes opportunities for guys to step up.”

He admitted: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind here (since Wednesday) but reparations are going well and we enjoyed our first full day of practice on Friday. There’s plenty of work to do.

“Having a home game to start is good. The fans have been incredible since I’ve got here so we want to show up for everyone and give them an entertaining game.”

PICTURE: Jordan Buesa closes in on goal in a recent game against Cardiff Devils. Picture by Al Goold courtesy of the Premier Sports Elite League

