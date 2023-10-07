Edinburgh Assassins kick boxing club are sending a squad of seven fighters to represent Scotland at the WKU world championships in Calgary, Canada, on 16 October.

They are Mark O’Flaherty, David Livington, Lee Rankin, Matthew Flockhart, Rocco Sener, Nico Sener and Alex Blue who will be looking to build on last year’s cache of four golds from the equivalent event in Cardiff.

Hopes of repeat success are high after six of the seven helped bring back an impressive haul of 10 golds, 5 silvers and 5 bronze medals from the WKA European Championships held recently at Ravenscraig Sports Centre, Motherwell.

Highest achievers then were Mark O’Flaherty (2 x gold point fighting), David Livingston (gold continuous kickboxing), Lee Rankin (gold point fighting), Matthew Flockhart (gold continuous kickboxing and gold point fighting), Rocco Sener (gold continuous kickboxing, gold low kick and gold point fighting), Max Moffat (gold point fighting).

Among the younger contingent Max Moffat struck gold in point fighting and Dexter Livingston earned 2 x bronze for continuous kickboxing and point fighting.

Pictured prior to competing in the Europeans are, back row, left to right: Mathew Flockhart, Alex Blue, Mark O’Flaherty, Rocco Sener, David Livingston and Lee Rankin. Front, left to right: Rhys Berry, Max Moffat and Dexter Livingston.

The Craigentinny Road based club is celebrating its 30th year assisted by sponsors Gratebuild, Sprs Garden Rooms, Cafe Piccante, RB Electrical Pro-Tech pest control & environmental services, Ronnie Miller Plastering/ Smoothly Covering Edinburgh, SAS Blacksmiths and steel fabricators Ltd and Bruce Clark Decoration.

Assisting with the trip to Calgary are Brown Demolitions Ltd and there is also a Justgiving page for well wishers to assist in helping raise funds to offset the athletes costs.

