Tom MacTaggart, secretary of Scottish Anglers National Association Competition Clubs (SANACC) claimed that Scotland’s triumph in the Autumn International at the Lake of Menteith, winning by the largest margin by numbers of fish since 1938, was an outstanding team effort.

The 14 Scotland anglers boated a total of 158 trout with a weight of 336lb 2.7oz which was 54 trout clear of second placed England with 104. Ireland were third with 100 trout and Wales fourth with 72.

Each angler killed their first three trout and then went on to catch and release with an allowance of 2lb given for each returned fish.

MacTaggart from Penicuik confirmed that Scottish rods were in four of the top five individual positions in addition to filling ten of the top 15 places. The leading individual and winner of the Brown Bowl and the Silver Salver was Scotland’s Ronnie Gilbert from Ayrshire who had 20 trout for 40lb 4.5oz.

In addition to being Scotland’s National Champion in 2008 and 2014, Gilbert won the Brown Bowl and Silver Salver in the Autumn International in 2022. Close behind in second was Scott Aitken from the Falkirk area who also had 20 trout but with a smaller weight of 39lb .6oz.

Darren Maguire was Ireland’s top rod and finished in third place with 19 fish for 38lb 15.9oz while Scotland’s Chris McAllister was fourth with 15 trout and his team-mate Martin McCafferty was fifth with 12 fish.

England’s top rod was Philip Thompson who was seventh overall with 12 fish and top rod for Wales in 19th place was Darren Williams with eight fish.

Local anglers involved were Kevin McCabe from Haddington, Derek Marklow from Penicuik, Stuart Barclay from Pathhead and Keith Renton, the captain, from the Borders.

PICTURE: Scotland’s winning team pictured at the Lake of Menteith.

Back row (left-right: Michael Callaghan(International Fly Fishing Association secretary), George Mackenzie (international secretary), Derek Keenan (team manager), Derek Hessett, Brian Mackenzie, Mark Stephen, Allan McLachlan, Chris McAllister, Martin McCafferty and Paul Sharman (International Fly Fishing Association president). Front row: Kevin McCabe, Derek Marklow, Scott Henderson, Scott Aitken, Keith Renton (captain), Stuart Barclay, Gregor Fleming and Ronnie Gilbert. Contributed..

