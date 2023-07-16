A popular trout fishery in the Lothians is for sale with offers over £1.2m.
Bowden Springs near Linlithgow has a two-acre fly fishing pond and a five-acre bait fishing area and it also boasts three, three-bed holiday cottages with open plan lounge and kitchen, downstairs bedroom and a shower room.
The upper floors offer two more double bedrooms, one ensuite with a dressing room and an additional shower room.
A five-bed detached house, with views over the lakes and the Forth Valley, sits only yards away from the cottages and the garden has raised beds, a greenhouse, summer house, decking area.
A large garage has a laundry room.
The whole complex, which has guest and visitors car parking, sits in 13 acres which is near the M9 motorway which provides easy access to Edinburgh and Glasgow and the agents are Halliday Homes.
PICTURE: The five-bed house with the cottages in the background at Bowden Springs. Picture Nigel Duncan