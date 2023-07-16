American-based film producer, Grant Slater, has compiled a documentary feature on UK Hockey and UK ice hockey Legend, Edinburgh-born Tony Hand who was the first and only hockey player to be bestowed with an MBE medal (Member of the Order of the

British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II.

Hand (pictured), who made his senior debut playing for Murrayfield Racers, was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Hall of Fame and was recently named the head coach of the Whitley Warriors ice hockey club in North-East England.

Slater said: “I grew-up in a hockey family and before I got involved in the film business, I worked quite a few years in the hockey business. I have always been a big UK Hockey fan and I was familiar with Tony’s career and the more I looked into his journey the more I wanted to tell this story.

“It is a story that certainly transcends just the hockey community. It is an inspirational story that will have you re-evaluating how you

measure success in sport and life.”

The documentary film space is a departure from a string of dramatic features produced by Slater Brothers Entertainment who have also produced the 2020 dramatic feature, Odd Man Rush, based on Bill Keenan’s memoir, Odd Man Rush, about growing up in the 1990s as a New York Rangers fan, playing college hockey for Harvard and ending up in minor pro leagues in Sweden and Germany when injuries disrupted his dreams of an National Hockey League career.



