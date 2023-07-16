Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Michael McGovern has joined Hearts on a one-year deal with an option for another.

The deal is the Tynecastle club’s first of the summer and the experienced 39-year-old is a welcome boost to the side’s goalkeeping squad as former No 1, Craig Gordon, is still recovering from a leg break in December.

His stand-in, Zander Clark, was recently injured and the club are considering a loan for young goalkeeper Harry Stone.

McGovern comes in as a free agent after leaving Norwich City but played alongside Hearts’ technical director, Steven Naismith (pictured during his playing career), and under head coach Frank McAvoy.

The player also worked with Hearts’ sporting director, Joe Savage, at Hamilton Accies.

McAvoy said: “Michael will push Zander all the way in training as we head into the new season.”

