Spartans FC knocked Scottish Championship strugglers Arbroath out of The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup and their effort was rewarded with a plum draw against Capital side Hearts in the fourth round.

The match is due to be played on the weekend of Saturday, January 20 and the Tynecastle team travel to Ainslie Park to face a club formed in 1951 by former players of The University of Edinburgh.

Spartans are fourth in Scottish League two with 20 points from 13 starts, eight points adrift of leaders Stenhousemuir, but two points and a place above Bonnyrigg Rose who have played the same number of games. Rosey Posey host Falkirk who are top of Scottish League One with 33 points from 13 starts, three clear of second-placed Hamilton.

Hibs travel to Forfar Athletic, who are currently eighth in Scottish League Two with 12 points from 13 games and with only one league win in their last five starts and a goal difference of minus four, and cinch Premiership club Livingston host Raith Rovers, who are second in the Scottish Championship six points behind leaders Dundee United but with a game in hand.

Cup holders Celtic begin their defence at home to Highland League side Buckie Thistle who are fifth in their table and last year’s beaten finalists, Inverness Caldeonian Thistle, have been drawn at home against Dumbarton-based Broomhill from the Scottish Lowland Football League, the fifth tier of Scottish football.

The full draw is: Airdrie v St Johnstone; Ayr v Kelty Hearts; Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk; Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers; Celtic v Buckie Thistle; Clyde v Aberdeen; Dumbarton v Rangers; Forfar Athletic v Hibs; Greenock Morton v Montrose; Invernes Caldedonian Thistle v Broomhill; Kilmarnock v Dundee; Livingston v Raith Rovers; Motherwell v Alloa Athletic; Ross County v Partick Thistle; St Mirren v Queen of the South; The Spartans v Hearts.

PICTURE: Liam Boyce shoots for goal as Hearts edge St Johnstone. Picture Ian Jacobs

Like this: Like Loading...