Norman Irons, CBE, who was the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the city of Edinburgh between 1992 and 1996, has died.

He was the first SNP Lord Provost, and one of only two SNP councillors in the City Chambers at the time, backed by Labour councillors who voted him into the position.

Then Cllr Irons was preceded in the role by the first woman Lord Provost, Eleanor McLaughlin and succeeded by Eric Milligan the Labour Lord Provost.

He was appointed CBE in the 1995 New Year Honours and was latterly the Honorary Consul for Hungary.

SNP group leader Cllr Adam McVey said: “Norman Irons was an outstanding champion for his community in Corstorphine. It says a lot about his personality, integrity and force of will that he became Edinburgh’s first ever SNP Lord Provost, more than 20 years before the SNP became Edinburgh’s biggest party. In the SNP we must never forget that we stand on the shoulders of people like Norman Irons. People who stood in elections for our party despite the odds being stacked against them, because they believed in the better future for Scotland that could be built with independence.

“His more recent work in the consular services further cemented Edinburgh’s position as a European Capital and helped link communities together across the city. He’ll be sorely missed and we’re ever grateful for his enormous contribution to our capital and to the independence movement.”

Former Lord Provost Lesley Hinds said: “I was saddened to hear of the death of Norman Irons. My thoughts are with Ann, his wife, his family and friends.

Norman became Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh in 1992 as a result of an agreement between the SNP and Labour. I worked closely with him when I was Leader of the Council as part of a minority administration and found Norman to be a diligent and hard working Lord Provost. He always had the best interests of Edinburgh at heart and represented the city with pride and dignity.

“He won a by-election in Drumbrae/North East Corstophine in the 70s and such was his reputation he retained his seat until he retired in 1996.

“He was a staunch supporter of Scottish independence, which on many occasions caused a debate between us owing to our different views on the future of Scotland, he was always willing to listen to others’ points of view.

“He was proud to be the first Scottish National Party Lord Provost of Edinburgh and I am sure he will also be missed by his party.”

Donald Wilson who was Lord Provost from 2012 to 2017 told The Edinburgh Reporter: “Norman was an excellent Lord Provost. He chaired the Full Council well through difficult times. He also however understood and enhanced the civic role which is so important to the City. He will be greatly missed.”

Sir Tom Farmer received the Edinburgh Award surrounded by four Lord Provosts, L-R Eric Milligan Donald Wilson, Lesley Hinds and Norman Irons PHOTO Martin P McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...